556 Runs With 98 Fours! Is this Boy the Next Big thing in Indian Cricket?

Sachin Tendulkar..Virat Kohli.. Prithvi Shaw.. Who is going to be the next big thing in Indian Cricket? I know it’s premature to add Prithvi in the list with he having played only very less International matches. But 14-year-old Priyanshu Moliya has done wonders which might make you believe that he is the next big sensation in Indian cricket.

Moliya is now in the headlines for his unbeaten 556 in Shri DK Gaekwad Under-14 tournament. The youngster, who is mentored by former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath achieved the incredible feat in a two-day fixture at the Vadodara Cricket Academy (VCA) ground. Priyanshu honed his skills at the Mohinder Amarnath Academy.

Moliya also bowls off-spin and had picked 4 wickets. On the second day, he made a huge 408 runs at stumps and then followed it with another 148 to take his total aggregate to 556 which came in just 319 balls. His side ended with 826 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets. Priyanshu’s glorious innings was studded with 98 runs and 1 six.

Mohinder Amarnath said that Priyanshu is a fine talent and that he will get better with exposure.