Gang groped 26-year-old girl and attacks friend during late night Party

A 26-year-old woman was in for a harrowing night when she stepped with four friends when a bunch of men groped her, said reports on Wednesday. The incident was reported from a Sakinaka discotheque. When one of woman’s friends, Mahesh Mishra, objected to the harassment, the group allegedly beat him up and even threw a beer bottle at him, says a report in The Times of India.

The bottle’s shards flew into the woman and a friend’s legs and they got stitches for them. By the time the hotel administration realised what the ruckus was about, the accused allegedly fled. However, they managed to take away the complainant’s friend’s purse that had Rs 60,000 in cash, two mobile phones and ID cards.

The incident reportedly took place this past Sunday soon after the group of five reached The Cult in Hotel Peninsula. “When the men from the group touched me, I ignored it as the place was crowded. I changed my seat. Later, around 2 AM, when we moved to a sofa, one of the men from the group came and touched my back which my friend noticed. When he objected, the group got annoyed, beat him up and threw a beer bottle at him,” the woman told the daily. Officials from Sakinaka police station have sought footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the hotel.

A hotel official told the newspaper, “We immediately rushed to help the patrons. The hotel was crowded and there was chaos. We rushed the two women to a hospital. The hotel has provided all details to the police and is cooperating.” The hotel has also given them the phone number of one of the accused. A police official said that a case had been registered under IPC sections 34 (common intention), 323 (hurt), 354 (outrage modesty of a woman) and 504 (intentional insult) against the unidentified men.