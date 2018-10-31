Pornhub Launched new Domain to Overcome India’s Porn Ban

Just a few days ago, we reported that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has asked Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across the country to ban a list of porn websites after a directive from the High Court of Uttarakhand came through. The list includes more than 800 websites, and Jio was the among the first ISPs to put the ban in action.

People are scrambling to get their fair share of porn by accessing these blocked sites via a VPN (Virtual Private Network). But Pornhub has made it even easier, they’ve just created a mirror website on a new domain — pornhub.net. Like I’ve previously said, the attempt to block porn is futile as the ISPs need to manually block a domain, and a general category of “porn” websites cannot be just blocked.

The current list has 827 domain or URLs, and the site operators will simply change the address or create numerous mirror sites. “In response to Pornhub getting censored and blocked in India, our fans there can now fully access the site at Pornhub.net,” the company said on Twitter.