Today’s Petrol price in Trivandrum (Kerala) is Rs. 82.67 per Litre. Last change in Trivandrum petrol price was on October 31, 2018, and it was decreased by -0.35 rupees.

Today’s Diesel price in Trivandrum (Kerala) is Rs. 78.83 per Litre. Last change in Trivandrum diesel price was on October 31, 2018, and it was decreased by -0.32 rupees.

Petrol Price In Kerala Today: The price of Petrol in Kerala is at Rs 81.75 per litre Today.