Carrot Halwa: Recipe

Nov 1, 2018, 11:39 pm IST
Less than a minute
Carrot Halwa

Carrot halwa recipe – popularly known as gajar ka halwa makes its presence in most special occasions like festivals, celebrations and parties. It is one of the classic Indian sweets that would not fail to impress anyone. There are a few different ways of making this.

Ingredients

5 cups milk
1 tin condensed milk
¾ cups Carrots (grated)
125 gm sugar
75 gm Ghee
30gms each cashew nuts and raisins
½ tsp cardamom (powdered)

Preparation

Cook the grated carrots with the milk.
Lower the flame and cook till the milk condenses.
Now add the condensed milk and sugar, stirring occasionally. This takes about 25-30 minutes to cook.
Add the ghee and mix for about 10 more minutes. Add the cardamom powder.
Take from fire, pour out into serving dish and decorate with the cashew nuts and raisins.
Serve it with ice-cream for that perfect combination.

 

Tags

