Indian team celebrate series win against West Indies : Watch Video

Team India beats Windies in the fifth and final One-day international (ODI) by nine wickets to win the five-match series 3-1.
As a result of that, India registered their sixth successive ODI series win on home soil. An all-round performance from the hosts saw them win the match in just 14.5 overs, before bowling the visitors out for a meagre 104 runs. The Indian cricket board uploaded a video on Twitter where the Indian team can be seen receiving a warm welcome from the hotel staff on reaching the hotel. “Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate,” the video was captioned.
Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate.? #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/qW7mtAoXgq
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018
