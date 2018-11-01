Indian team celebrate series win against West Indies : Watch Video

Team India beats Windies in the fifth and final One-day international (ODI) by nine wickets to win the five-match series 3-1.

As a result of that, India registered their sixth successive ODI series win on home soil. An all-round performance from the hosts saw them win the match in just 14.5 overs, before bowling the visitors out for a meagre 104 runs. The Indian cricket board uploaded a video on Twitter where the Indian team can be seen receiving a warm welcome from the hotel staff on reaching the hotel. “Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate,” the video was captioned.