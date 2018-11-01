Schoolgirl died after sleepwalking and accidentally hanging herself

In a shocking and sad incident, a schoolgirl died after sleepwalking into her bedroom wardrobe and accidentally hanging herself.

Hazel Bradley, 13, had a history of sleepwalking and was discovered hanged in the wardrobe dressed in her school uniform. An inquest into her death heard Hazel was scared of her wardrobe after watching the animated movie Monsters Inc.

A coroner ruled her death was an accident after her parents told police they were certain she was sleepwalking. According to reports, her mum Rebecca had hugged and kissed her daughter goodnight on the night of May 23.

However, the following morning at 6.45am her shocked father Graham, 44, found her hanged in her school uniform at their home in Caerphilly, South Wales.

According to the mum, Hazel had problems with her wardrobe because of a childhood obsession with the film Monsters Inc, where monsters emerged from the wardrobe to scare children. It turns out that shortly before her death, her mum found Hazel sleepwalking in the kitchen dressed in her school uniform.