People are buying Lottery Tickets for having sex with Virgin Girls in This Country

There is a town in Brazil which reportedly gives away virgin girls as a prize if someone wins a game of Bingo or lottery. It happens in Brazil’s Encruzilhada.

And this is not all, as per a leading media portal, the men in Encruzilhada are engaged in buying lottery tickets in the hope that they will get to have sex with a young girl if they win the prize.

Reportedly, the tickets are sold at a price of Rs. 500. Allegedly, there have been a number of lotteries in which virgin girls have been offered as a prize, and the tickets of the same have been sold at a considerably higher rate. It was also mentioned in the report that at a particular place in town weekly bingo nights are organised where men play the game to exploit young girls.

It is really hard to digest that there are people who are engaged in such wicked activities.