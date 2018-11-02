Netizen stunned after seeing 49-year-old Jennifer Lopez’s Hot dress

Jennifer Lopez is a hot, gorgeous and bold and there’s no denying in that! And recently just wearing a cape definitely made her look hottest and meme queen also.

The 49 years old actress shared some photos on the internet and took it by storm. JLo posed in nothing but a shimmery green cape. It was the part of a photo shoot for InStyle magazine—got four million likes in almost 24 hours and 81,000 comments.

Wearing nothing but an emerald green cape by Valentino Haute Couture, the diva looked dead-drop gorgeous. Her photos are now going viral. While most were left stunned by her youthful beauty, great skin and confidence to die for, others also decided to crack a few jokes and make a few memes at her expense.