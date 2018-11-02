Latest NewsIndia

Orissa government banned using plastic bags in six cities

Nov 2, 2018, 04:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Orissa government banned using plastic bags in six cities. In order to l the environmental pollution the government has ordered to ban using plastic bags below 50 microns. Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur and Berhampur

The individuals who violate the ban will be fined 200,500,1000. The fine for shops and commercial establishments will 500,1000,2000. For hotels and restaurants, this will be 1000,2000,5000. Those who found violating the ban for more than three times will have to face criminal procedures.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 14, 2017, 03:52 pm IST

Flight made emergency landing in the middle of voyage to Abu Dhabi

Oct 20, 2018, 02:41 pm IST

Court Rejects Bail Plea, Rahul Eshwar to Remain in Jail

Angamali-Diaries
Oct 9, 2018, 04:29 pm IST

Mollywood Hit Film Angamaly Diaries To Be Remade In Hindi

May 18, 2018, 11:27 pm IST

11 pilgrims and 19 injured after hit by an over-speeding truck

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close