Orissa government banned using plastic bags in six cities. In order to l the environmental pollution the government has ordered to ban using plastic bags below 50 microns. Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur and Berhampur

The individuals who violate the ban will be fined 200,500,1000. The fine for shops and commercial establishments will 500,1000,2000. For hotels and restaurants, this will be 1000,2000,5000. Those who found violating the ban for more than three times will have to face criminal procedures.