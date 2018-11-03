Sabarimala Verdict: Attorney General Retreats From Contempt of Court Plea

Attorney General K.K Venugopal has withdrawn himself from considering the contempt of court plea on Sabarimala Young women entry. The plea was against BJP State President Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai and Headpriest Kandararu Rajeevaru.

There were two contempt of court pleas that reached Attorney General, but he transferred this case to Solicitor General Thushar Mehta who has promised to come up with a decision on this in two days.

Before becoming the Attorney General, K K Venugopal had appeared for Devaswom board in Sabarimala case. He had then taken a stand that opposed young women’s entry into Sabarimala. It is assumed that it is under this circumstance that he had retreated from the plea.

Also, it is possible that Central Government might file a report on the situation at Sabarimala or will take some action on the issue. State govt will then be approaching Attorney General for legal advice and this could have worked as another factor prompting Attorney General to withdraw.

Earlier A.G had said that in the Supreme COurt verdict, it is the minority judgement of Indu Malhotra which is more suitable and added that Courts should consider the feelings of people while making verdicts.