KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Verdict: Attorney General Retreats From Contempt of Court Plea

Nov 3, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Attorney General K.K Venugopal has withdrawn himself from considering the contempt of court plea on Sabarimala Young women entry. The plea was against BJP State President Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai and Headpriest Kandararu Rajeevaru.

There were two contempt of court pleas that reached Attorney General, but he transferred this case to Solicitor General Thushar Mehta who has promised to come up with a decision on this in two days.

Before becoming the Attorney General, K K Venugopal had appeared for Devaswom board in Sabarimala case. He had then taken a stand that opposed young women’s entry into Sabarimala. It is assumed that it is under this circumstance that he had retreated from the plea.

Also, it is possible that Central Government might file a report on the situation at Sabarimala or will take some action on the issue. State govt will then be approaching Attorney General for legal advice and this could have worked as another factor prompting Attorney General to withdraw.

Earlier A.G had said that in the Supreme COurt verdict, it is the minority judgement of Indu Malhotra which is more suitable and added that Courts should consider the feelings of people while making verdicts.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 26, 2018, 02:17 pm IST

Sapna Chaudary’s Latest Viral Dance set internet on Fire: Video

presidential election
Jul 17, 2017, 07:11 am IST

Presidential Election: Numbers favour Ram Nath Kovind

Oct 15, 2018, 11:59 am IST

Captain Virat Kohli’s Crucial Decision Helped Umesh Yadav to bag 10 Wicket Haul

Sep 13, 2018, 12:57 pm IST

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali launches dairy products and French fries

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close