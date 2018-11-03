Vada Pav Recipe

Ingredients Of Vada Pav

2 Tbsp Oil

1/4 tsp Hing

1 tsp Mustard seeds

2 tsp Saunf

1 Onion

2 tsp Green chilli-Garlic paste

2 Nos Potato (boiled)

1 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Salt

2 tsp Red chilli powder

2 tsp Coriander leaves

2 tsp Lemon juice

For masala paste:

For masala paste: 9 Garlic cloves

5 Nos Red chilli whole

2 tsp White sesame seeds

1 Cup Dessicated coconut

2 tsp Peanuts, roasted

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Red chilli powder

1/2 tsp Tamarind

1 Cup Besan

1/4 Cup Soda

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Red chilli powder

4 Nos Green chillies

How to Make Vada Pav

Prepare Aloo Vada:

1. Take oil in a pan, put hing, mustard seeds and saunf. Roast together.

2. Add onion and Green chilli-garlic paste and saute well.

3. Now add boiled potatoes, turmeric powder, aa tsp of salt, 2 tsp of red chilli powder and coriander leaves.

4. Mix them well and add lemon juice. Saute to make a paste.

Prepare Masala Paste:

1. Put oil in a pan and add garlic along with red chilli whole, white sesame seeds and desiccated coconut.

2. Mix them well and add roasted peanuts and half a tsp each of salt and red chilli powder. Mix well.

3. Now add tamarind and grind all the ingredients together to get a paste.

4. Next, take a bowl and add besan, soda, a tsp each of salt and red chilli powder.

5. Put some water and mix thoroughly to make a besan mix.

6. Take the prepared masala paste and make small ball of it.

7. Dip the balls completely in to the besan mix and deep fry in the pan.

8.Fry till golden brown.

9. Put some green chillies in the pan to fry for a while.

10. Take buns and put green chutney, masala paste and the fried masala pakodas between them.

11. Serve with the garnishing of fried green chillies on top of it.