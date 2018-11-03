You don’t believe the benefits in sexual life of regularly exercising men

A new study now finds that men who exercise regularly have more stamina in the bedroom, lasting almost twice as long as a couch potato.

The study further said that those who cycled for up to 40 minutes per day or jogged lasted an average of five minutes 30 seconds during coitus.

Researchers also said that the longevity of sexual intercourse also applied to men who walked briskly for 90 minutes daily, in contrast to those who walked for less than 30 minutes a week. Experts said that those who walked less lasted less than 30 minutes and managed only three minutes, climaxing in as little as 20 seconds.

The study claims that those who lead a sedentary lifestyle can damage their sexual performance and are more likely to be sexually impotent or suffer from premature ejaculation.

Studies reveal that one in four men suffer from problems in sexual performance often wrecking relationships.

Doctors at Ankara Training and Research Hospital in Turkey tracked 250 men and concluded that premature ejaculation was less frequent in men doing the regular physical activity.