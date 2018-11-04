Celebration too Early! Imran Tahir Embarrass Himself After he Celebrates a Catch Off a No ball

One of the most embarrassing moments in cricket is when you celebrate a wicket which actually turns out to be a no-ball. The more intense the celebration, the more embarassing the feeling turns out to be.

South African leg spinner Imran Tahir found himself in a similar situation when he started celebrating the victory of Josh Philippe’s wicket before realising that it was a no ball. It was a practice match between South Africa and Australia’s Prime Minister’s X1.

During the 6th over, on a decent ball from Kagiso Rabada, Tahir ended up catching a shot of Josh Philippe in the deep fine leg. Tahir, who is known to have ecstatic reactions after taking a wicket was over happy with the wicket and turned towards the gallery to celebrate his catch. Watch the video here:

Imran Tahir might want to check if it was a no ball first ??? #FoxCricket #PMXIvSA pic.twitter.com/zDvOs74n9h — FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FoxCricket) October 31, 2018

It is possible that the audience may have already irked him with some comments that Tahir pointed to the back of his jersey, signalling to his name, to complete his epic and stylish celebration. It was then that he realsied delivery was a no ball.