I get really emotional when my co-actresses get married says Sharukh

Nov 4, 2018, 05:22 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan admits that he gets really emotional when his co-actresses get married. He was referring to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming wedding.

When asked what would he do in Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding, the superstar said: “Everyone should get married but what I will do at their wedding?. They will get married, they will have fun and they will have kids so, what I will do in that? I have been married long ago so, should I get married again and again? It doesn’t look good isn’t it”. He also wished Deepika and Ranveer for their future.

Anushka Sharma married Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli last year. Deepika, with whom Shah Rukh worked in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express announced her wedding with Ranveer slated to take place on November 14 and 15.

Shah Rukh was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of Zero along with his co-actors Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and director Anand L. Rai here on Friday.

Anand L. Rai directorial Zero features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sheeba Chadda in lead roles. It is slated to release on December 21.

