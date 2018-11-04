Latest NewsIndiaCrime

NID faculty expelled over sexual harassment

Nov 4, 2018, 02:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

A senior faculty member of the leading Ahmadabad-based design school, National Institute of Design (NID) has expelled after a group of students accused him of sexual harassment.

Krishnesh Mehta was allowed to resign and be relieved with immediate effect after he expressed regret and tendered an apology, the institute said in a release.

A group of students had complained about undesirable and out-of-syllabus references to sexuality and sexual relations and behaviour in Mr. Mehta’s classes.

The action against Krishnesh Mehta came after an enquiry committee found substance in a complaint by students. This is the second time that Mehtha faced allegations of sexual harassment.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 30, 2018, 10:36 pm IST

Made in India Jaguar F-Pace Ingenium Petrol launched: See Price & Specs

Dec 11, 2017, 11:56 am IST

Men arrested for sexually assaulting women in Mumbai

Oct 16, 2018, 05:23 pm IST

K P Sasikala to be a BJP Candidate in Lok Sabha Elections?

Jan 26, 2018, 10:54 am IST

This hot model has become a famous celebrity of America

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close