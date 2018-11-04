A senior faculty member of the leading Ahmadabad-based design school, National Institute of Design (NID) has expelled after a group of students accused him of sexual harassment.

Krishnesh Mehta was allowed to resign and be relieved with immediate effect after he expressed regret and tendered an apology, the institute said in a release.

A group of students had complained about undesirable and out-of-syllabus references to sexuality and sexual relations and behaviour in Mr. Mehta’s classes.

The action against Krishnesh Mehta came after an enquiry committee found substance in a complaint by students. This is the second time that Mehtha faced allegations of sexual harassment.