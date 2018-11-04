Riddhima kapoor says “ I am a very happy sister”

“ I am a very happy sister”, this is the only thing Ranbir Kapoor’s sister say about her brother’s relation with Alia Bhatt.

In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, when Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was asked about her brother’s blossoming relationship with Alia, she said, “Hota hi hai (speculation), ask him! What can I say? I am happy if my brother is happy, and I am a very happy sister.

Bollywood’s cute couple never tried to hide their relationship. Bollywood’s rumoured lovebirds have been painting the town red off late. While Ranbir openly spoke about his “new” relationship in an interview with GQ magazine, Alia also got candid about RK during a recent episode of Karan Johar’s chat show. Interestingly, Alia had also visited New York last month and went on a double date with Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Rumours of an impending wedding of the two stars are doing the rounds, and a report in a Bollywood website anything to go by, the two moms discussed, over dessert, dates for a wedding, which is most likely to be in 2020.

On the professional front, the actors are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.