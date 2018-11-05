Setting up industries take crores, rearing cows will ensure earnings in 6 months, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday said that setting up industries will take crores, while domestication of cows will ensure earnings in 6 months. Speaking at an executive committee meeting of Tripura Pradesh Krishak Morcha. CM announced that the state government will be launching a scheme to distribute cows among 5000 families by facilitating bank loans for them, in order to combat malnutrition and generate employment in the state.

“In order to set up big industries one has to invest Rs 10,000 crore for employing 2000 people. Giving 10,000 cows to 5,000 families will help people start earning in “6 months”, he said in the meeting. The project would take flight from December. Earlier also, Mr. Deb insisted on rearing cows as means of employment for the youth. “Every household must rear a cow. Here milk sells for Rs 50 a litre. Had a graduate who has been searching for employment in the last 10 years reared a cow, then their bank balance would have been Rs 10 lakh by now,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the exercise to identify villages for this scheme will be started. Beneficiaries from these villages would be provided the livestock. The milk produced by the cows will be procured, and then marketed, by the government, he explained.