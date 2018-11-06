Celebrities who welcomed their newborns this year

One of the happiest moments in one’s life is when he holds his or her child in hands. The elation of success and everything is on one side and becoming a parent is on other.

While many Bollywood celebs got the opportunity to share this happiness with the world early in their lives, some had to struggle for years, and some celebrities even chose other methods like surrogacy and adoption. But no amount of joy can balance the happiness one gets in being called a parent. 2018 has proved to be a blessing for many celeb couples.

Let’s take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who became proud parents in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Bollywood’s popular couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child this year. Shahid married a college goer Mira on 7 July 2015. And the couple was blessed with a baby girl Misha in August 2016. In early 2018, the couple announced their pregnancy and their son Zain was born in September 2018.

Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya

Director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Yadav were blessed with their second child this year. The couple welcomed their son on 28th August and named him Shamsher. They already have a daughter named Isana. The couple got married in 2015.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber announced the birth of their twin boys via surrogacy on 4th March 2018. The couple has named the boys as Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber. In July 2017, they adopted a baby girl and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny got hitched to Daniel in 2011.

Shreyas Talpade and Deepti

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade married Deepti in 2004. After 14 years of marriage, the couple announced the birth of their daughter through surrogacy on 4th May 2018.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik

Renowned Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan is also in the list of the celebs who became proud parents this year. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh Sonik welcomed their first child after 5 years of marriage. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on 1st January 2018.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay welcomed their first child, a baby girl on 20th September 2018. The couple named their daughter as Nurvi Neil Mukesh. Neil married Rukmini in 2017.

Lisa Ray and Jason Dehni

In September 2018, Model and actress Lisa Ray and husband Jason Dehni announced that they became proud parents of twin daughter through surrogacy in June 2018. The couple got hitched in 2012 and after 6 years of marriage, they decided to have babies.

Gul Panag and Rishi Attari

Actress Gul Panag and husband Rishi Attari were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. However, the couple decided to keep it a secret and revealed it until their son was 6 months old. The couple has named their son Nihal.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik were blessed with a son