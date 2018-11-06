Latest Newscelebrities

Celebrities who welcomed their newborns this year

Nov 6, 2018, 08:18 am IST
2 minutes read
Celebrity-Parents

One of the happiest moments in one’s life is when he holds his or her child in hands. The elation of success and everything is on one side and becoming a parent is on other.

While many Bollywood celebs got the opportunity to share this happiness with the world early in their lives, some had to struggle for years, and some celebrities even chose other methods like surrogacy and adoption. But no amount of joy can balance the happiness one gets in being called a parent. 2018 has proved to be a blessing for many celeb couples.

Let’s take a look at the Bollywood celebrities who became proud parents in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Third party image reference

Bollywood’s popular couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child this year. Shahid married a college goer Mira on 7 July 2015. And the couple was blessed with a baby girl Misha in August 2016. In early 2018, the couple announced their pregnancy and their son Zain was born in September 2018.

Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya

Third party image reference

Director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Yadav were blessed with their second child this year. The couple welcomed their son on 28th August and named him Shamsher. They already have a daughter named Isana. The couple got married in 2015.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Third party image reference

Actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber announced the birth of their twin boys via surrogacy on 4th March 2018. The couple has named the boys as Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber. In July 2017, they adopted a baby girl and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny got hitched to Daniel in 2011.

Shreyas Talpade and Deepti

Third party image reference

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade married Deepti in 2004. After 14 years of marriage, the couple announced the birth of their daughter through surrogacy on 4th May 2018.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik

Third party image reference

Renowned Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan is also in the list of the celebs who became proud parents this year. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh Sonik welcomed their first child after 5 years of marriage. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on 1st January 2018.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Third party image reference

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay welcomed their first child, a baby girl on 20th September 2018. The couple named their daughter as Nurvi Neil Mukesh. Neil married Rukmini in 2017.

Lisa Ray and Jason Dehni

Third party image reference

In September 2018, Model and actress Lisa Ray and husband Jason Dehni announced that they became proud parents of twin daughter through surrogacy in June 2018. The couple got hitched in 2012 and after 6 years of marriage, they decided to have babies.

Gul Panag and Rishi Attari

Third party image reference

Actress Gul Panag and husband Rishi Attari were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. However, the couple decided to keep it a secret and revealed it until their son was 6 months old. The couple has named their son Nihal.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Third party image referece

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik were blessed with a son

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 20, 2018, 11:03 am IST

GOVERNOR’S 1ST MEETING TODAY; BREAKING NEWS

Salim Kumar have a word for metro
Jun 15, 2017, 02:07 pm IST

Kochi Metro: Salim Kumar have a word of caution

Oct 11, 2018, 10:02 am IST

Rafale Deal: Dassault Reveals It Is Either Reliance Or Nothing

Nov 14, 2017, 03:52 pm IST

Flight made emergency landing in the middle of voyage to Abu Dhabi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close