Karnataka By-poll: Latest Results Out

The results of the Karnataka bypoll, which saw a keen contest between Congress-JD(S) alliance and the BJP, will be announced today.

Congress has won Bellary and Jhankhandi seat in the Karnataka bypoll. Chief minister Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha Kumaraswamy is still maintaining the lead from Ramanagara constituency.

JDS’s Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 82928 votes in Ramanagaram, BJP’s BY Raghavendra leads by 36467 votes in Shimoga, INC’s VS Ugrappa leads by 184203 votes in Bellary and JDS LR Shivaramegowda leads by 121963 votes in Mandya.

BJP candidate BY Raghavendra wins Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. BYR thanks people for supporting him and says no one can beat BJP in Shivamogga.