Rohit Scores Lights up Diwali Night With a Ton. India Makes an Impressive Total

There is a reason why Rohit Sarma is one among the most feared batsmen in modern day cricket and today was yet another exhibition of his batting prowess. After Windies won the toss and put India in, India’s openers made a huge opening stand of 123, thanks mainly to the pyrotechnics of Rohit Sarma. He is now the cricketer with most number of t20 hundreds(4). Dhawan was going at almost run a ball, collecting 43 from 41.

Once Dhawan was dismissed, Rishabh Pant was promoted to accelerate the scoring rate, but he could only manage 5 runs. K.L Rahul gave good company to Rohit Sarma who was unstoppable from the other end. Rohit hit 8 fours and 7 sixes in his 61 ball 111 runs. Captain Carlos Brathwaite proved to be the most expensive for West Indies conceding 56 off his 4 overs.