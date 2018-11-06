Sanjay And Maanayata Dutt Won’t Host Diwali Bash This Year

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are not going to host Diwali bash this year due to Sanju’s busy schedule. Over the weekend, he started shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s production, Toolsidas Junior. Instead, they plan to have a puja at their Pali Hill home and call near and dear ones over.

The actor has been juggling his schedule between the shoot of Torbaaz and his home production Prasthanam and Kalank. Sanjay Dutt further has a jam-packed schedule with the shoot of his upcoming films like Shamshera and Panipat.

After backing the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam, actor Sanjay Dutt will now make his debut into Marathi cinema as a producer. His production banner, Sanjay Dutt’s Productions, will produce the yet untitled Marathi film.