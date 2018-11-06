Sushmita Sen With Her Alleged Boyfriend At Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali Bash

Ever since Sushmita Sen was photographed with her rumored boyfriend and model Roham Shawl at the airport, there has been quite a buzz regarding their relationship. Neither Sushmita nor Roham have addressed these rumors but their public appearances and social media posts indicate something might be brewing between the two.

The rumors, in fact, had sparked earlier when the actor was reportedly cheering for Roham at a fashion show. Adding fuel to the fire, Sushmita Sen arrived to attend Shilpa Shetty’s grand Diwali bash with Roham and the couple was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

It is adorable how they look at each other and we wish nothing but love for Sushmita Sen!