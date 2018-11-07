Latest NewsInternationalPolitics

Colorado elects US’s first gay governor

Nov 7, 2018, 04:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Colorado voters did something no other state has done: They elected an openly gay man as governor.Polis will succeed Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited from seeking the office again, and will defeat Republican gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton.

Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who identifies as bisexual, is already the first openly LGBT person to be elected governor. Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey came out as gay before he stepped down from office in the early 2000s.

Polis was one of several LGBT candidates who ran for governor this cycle, along with Brown in Oregon, Vermont Democrat Christine Hallquist, and Texas Democrat Lupe Valdez.

The historic first for Polis means Democrats will retain the governor’s mansion in Colorado and the LGBT community will secure rare representation at the statewide level.

Polis is no stranger to the distinction, having become the first openly gay man elected to the House as a freshman in 2008.

For the national lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, Polis’ win is a watershed moment decade in the making — amplified in part by the resistance movement of the Trump era.

Tags

Related Articles

Egypt presidential elections
Mar 17, 2018, 08:48 am IST

How are the Egyptian expats voting for their next President?

Jun 7, 2018, 01:10 pm IST

Rishi Kapoor Lost Control While Acting With This Bollywood Actress Who Died At 19

Jan 8, 2018, 04:01 pm IST

South Africa Collapses; India needs 208 to win

Nov 29, 2017, 06:57 pm IST

7-Year-old girl sets herself on fire while imitating TV serial scene

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close