Wrestlers thrashed Rival in Local Wrestling Competition with a Single Move: Viral Video

In a never seen before wrestling match which will give you goosebumps a well as take you on a laughter ride, in a viral video, a wrestler is seen being completely dominating on his competitor and not giving him any room to make a come back in the match.

The video shows a wrestling match where two wrestlers, one in the red outfit and the other one in black outfight are competing against each other. As the match gets started, the wrestler in the black outfit puts out all his energy and did not give a single chance to his competitor to score even a single point.

The viral video shows the wrestler in the black outfit is continuously putting his competitor on the ground leaving him with no option other than to leave the match and quit the game. For the first few seconds, the wrestler in the red outfit tries to fight back and try his every trick and move to compete but his competitor did not leave any room or allow him to make a come back in the game.

Wrestler in the black outfit is so aggressive, so active that he failed every single trick applied by his competitor. Though it would have been a nightmare for the one who is in the red outfit, at the same time, it was entertaining, funny, hilarious for the people witnessing the match.