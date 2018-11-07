Latest NewsRecipe

YAM MASALA ROAST RECIPE

Nov 7, 2018
Ingredients:

  • Elephant Yam – 2 cups peeled and cubed
  • Salt to taste
  • Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp
  • Water as needed
  • Oil – 1 tblspn + 1 tblspn
  • Fennel Seeds / Sombu / Saunf – 1 tsp
  • Cinnamon / Pattai – 1 small piece
  • Green Chilli – 2 chopped
  • Curry leaves – 1 sprig
  • Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
  • Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
  • Salt to taste

For Blending:

  • Onion – 1 medium size chopped
  • Tomatoes – 1 medium size chopped
  • Garlic – 2 peeled

Method:

  • Take yam, salt, turmeric and water in a sauce pan. Cook till yam is done. Drain and set aside.
  • Take grinding ingredients in a blender and puree till smooth.
  • Heat 1 tblspn oil in a nonstick pan, add yam and fry till golden. Drain and set aside.
  • In the same pan, take little more oil and crackle fennel seeds, cinnamon, curry leaves and green chillies.
  • Add in pureed masala and mix well.
  • Now add in salt, chilli powder, garam masala powder and mix well.
  • Add in water and bring it to a boil.
  • Add in yam and cook that on high heat till water dries and the yam gets coated with the masala and gets roasted.
  • Serve.

