YAM MASALA ROAST RECIPE

Ingredients:
- Elephant Yam – 2 cups peeled and cubed
- Salt to taste
- Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp
- Water as needed
- Oil – 1 tblspn + 1 tblspn
- Fennel Seeds / Sombu / Saunf – 1 tsp
- Cinnamon / Pattai – 1 small piece
- Green Chilli – 2 chopped
- Curry leaves – 1 sprig
- Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
- Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp
- Salt to taste
For Blending:
- Onion – 1 medium size chopped
- Tomatoes – 1 medium size chopped
- Garlic – 2 peeled
Method:
- Take yam, salt, turmeric and water in a sauce pan. Cook till yam is done. Drain and set aside.
- Take grinding ingredients in a blender and puree till smooth.
- Heat 1 tblspn oil in a nonstick pan, add yam and fry till golden. Drain and set aside.
- In the same pan, take little more oil and crackle fennel seeds, cinnamon, curry leaves and green chillies.
- Add in pureed masala and mix well.
- Now add in salt, chilli powder, garam masala powder and mix well.
- Add in water and bring it to a boil.
- Add in yam and cook that on high heat till water dries and the yam gets coated with the masala and gets roasted.
- Serve.
