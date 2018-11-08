Banks in Pakistan Hacked, Customer Date Stolen

In a shocking disclosure, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) revealed on Tuesday that customers’ data from almost all major Pakistani banks was stolen in a recent security breach.

“According to a recent report we have received, data from almost all Pakistani banks has been reportedly hacked,” FIA Cybercrimes Director retired Capt Mohammad Shoaib told

The cyber-crime chief did not disclose when the security breach had exactly occurred but confirmed that hundreds of cases of cyber-attack have been registered with the FIA and are under investigation. The banks have not shared the details with the FIA authorities but the investigations carried out by the FIA confirmed the incidents of data hacking of almost all banks.

Officials of cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said they launched a probe after complaints by several individuals. The cyber-attacks were launched on October 27 and 28 and reportedly data of 8,000 customers from about a dozen banks were stolen.

FIA officials said that Bank Islami reported that Rs 2.6 million was stolen through international payment cards on October 27 after which it stopped such transactions.

The first case of a cyber attack on a Pakistan’s bank was reported by BankIslami on October 27. On October 29, the central bank asked commercial banks to ensure safety of their payment cards from security breach after fraudulent overseas transactions, using BankIslami’s debit cards, was unearthed.

A bank official said it was still early to say how many account holders lost their money due to data hacking. “Banks are trying to cover up as it will erode their credibility. The account holders are not coming up to complain as they are being compensated by the banks. So we do not know how many people exactly have been affected”