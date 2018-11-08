Causes Of Eyebrow Hair Loss

Since eyebrows are such an essential part of framing your face, losing hair there can be a great cause for concern as it can drastically change the way you look. Now, there are a number of reasons why you could be losing your eyebrow hair – external and internal.

Over Plucking: I know the temptation of tweezing your eyebrows when you don’t want to endure the pain of threading. But when you pluck your eyebrow hair, you’re pulling it out from the follicle and essentially damaging it. And repeatedly plucking your hair eyebrow hair can permanently damage your follicles over time and prevent them from producing new hair.

Skin Conditions: There are tons of skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis or an infection in the hair follicle that can cause itching, redness, and inflammation around your eyebrows. Scratching the skin around that area can cause your hair to fall out. However, since you’re not damaging your hair follicle in this case, your eyebrow hair can grow back in a few weeks’ time.

Thyroid Dysfunction: Since the thyroid gland regulates many body functions by releasing hormones, any disruption in its functioning can cause loss of hair, including eyebrow hair. If your thyroid is underactive, it could cause you to lose the outer third of your eyebrow. The only way to treat thyroid dysfunction is through medication. However, there’s still no guarantee that your eyebrow hair will grow back.

Nutrient Deficiency: Any nutrient deficiencies that can cause loss of hair on the scalp can have the same effect on your eyebrows. These include iron, zinc, protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12, biotin, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Hair Loss Conditions: Autoimmune and inflammatory conditions like alopecia areata, lichen planopilaris, frontal fibrosing alopecia, and androgenetic hair loss harm the hair follicles and can cause hair loss on your scalp, as well as eyebrows.

Stress: Emotional and physiological stress can trigger a few hair loss conditions that can affect your eyebrows. Telogen effluvium, for instance, can cause your hair to shed. Then there’s trichotillomania, which is a psychiatric condition caused by stress that is characterized by the urge to pull out your own hair (which could be from your eyebrows, eyelashes or scalp).