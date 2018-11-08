Latest Newscelebrities

Is Susmita Sen getting married to the alleged boyfriend?

Nov 8, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Recent reports say that Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year. Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.

 

