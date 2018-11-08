Kerala Police’s Serious Dereliction of Duty, Accident Victim Taken to Police Station and Not Hospital!

Thiruvananthapuram: Shocking reports have now come up that, Sanal, who died from a car hit, after being pushed by Neyyatinkara DYSP was not entered into the hospital on time. Police showed serious dereliction of duty in taking Sanal to the hospital as early as possible. In fact, Sanal was initially taken to the police station.

It was by Monday night 10 pm that police reached the accident spot. Sanal was taken into the ambulance, but instead of going hospital, it went straight to police station. Seeing that his health was worsening, Sanal was then taken to the General Hospital. But by the time, almost an hour and a half had gone by. Sanal passed away during the journey to the hospital.

It is reported that the ambulance went to police station initially so that a policeman could change duty.