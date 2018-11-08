Latest NewsTechnology

Samsung unveiled much-anticipated Foldable Mobile Phone

Nov 8, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its much-anticipated foldable phone in San Francisco on Wednesday, urging Android developers to start writing apps for it.

Samsung needs to get the foldable phone right to reverse steep declines in profit for its mobile division and restore some of the cachets its brand has lost to Apple Inc. Foldable phones promise the screen of a small tablet in a pocket-sized device.

Justin Denison, senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America`s Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing, showed a prototype with a screen he said measured 7.3 inches diagonally.

Folded in two it appeared to resemble a thick phone, but Samsung did not give media or developers a chance to touch or see the device up close.

Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Google`s Android software platform, told a Google conference in California that Samsung planned to introduce a new Android-based device early next year.

“We expect to see foldable products from several Android manufacturers,” he said. Samsung said it would be ready for mass production in the coming months.

Post Your Comments

