Here are some unknown facts about actress Shama Sikander : See Pics

Shama Sikander Gesawat is an Indian actress who is best remembered for her lead role in the TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai (2003-2005). She has acted in television serials and is also known as a TV program host and a reality show contestant.

On the big screen, she has appeared in a few Bollywood movies, including the Aamir Khan starrer Mann in 1999.

Sikander is also active as a fashion model, and she launched her own design company, Saisha, in 2010.

Sikander began her career on the big screen with small parts in Prem Aggan (1998, Hindi) and Mann (1999, Hindi) before landing a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part (2002, Hindi). She first gained significant recognition on television as the title character “Pooja Mehta” in the popular Sony TV drama Ye Meri Life Hai (2003-2005).

The performance earned her numerous nominations and awards, her wins including the 12th Annual Lion’s Gold Awards’ Critics’ Choice “Best Actress” (2005), Sony TV’s “Best Face” (2005), Indian Television Academy Awards’ “GR8! Face of the Year” (2004), and “Best Debut” (2004). Sikander subsequently anchored Popkorn Newz (2007) and Jet Set Go (2008) before returning to film with lead role of “Jiya” in Dhoom Dhadaka (2008). She subsequently appeared in the lead role of “Shunyaa” on the supernatural thriller TV series Seven (2010-2011 Hindi) produced by Bollywood juggernaut Yash Raj Films. She was seen as “Byankar Pari”, the lead antagonist in the children’s program Baal Veer (2012–2014) on SAB TV, but quit for her company.

Sikander’s production company Chocolate Box Films Pvt. Ltd., founded in late 2012, has yet to announce its first production.