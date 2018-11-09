KeralaLatest News

J&K : JeM terrorist ,Pak national killed in encounter

Nov 9, 2018
A Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar-Ganiegund area of Tral following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One JeM terrorist, was killed in the gunbattle, the spokesman said, adding that a policeman also suffered minor injuries during the operation.

The dead terrorist was identified as a Pakistani national and he was using a code name, Anwar, he said. “Incriminating material, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter,” the spokesman said.

