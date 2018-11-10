Here’s the rank list of world’s safest countries

Travel, which ranked the world’s top 20 holiday destinations using data collated by the World Economic Fund, the World Risk Report, NHS Fit for Travel website and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) terrorism assessment risk to assess their overall safety.

Iceland topped the index, followed by the UAE, Singapore, Spain and Australia.

“Of the 20 holiday destinations that we looked at, Iceland, unsurprisingly, came out as the safest country,” with one of the world’s lowest murder rates, said the Which? report.

“The UAE and Singapore were also considered extremely safe, with Spain the next safest of the six popular European holiday destinations that we looked at. Worst rated were South Africa, Turkey, Thailand, India and Mexico,” said Which?

The UAE is also the third least likely country on the index to suffer from a natural disaster, after Barbados and Iceland. Singapore and France rounded out the top five for risk of natural disasters. The riskiest was Japan with a natural disaster risk of 13.47 per cent.

The UAE is also low-risk in terms of health, as are all five European countries included in the index: Spain, France, Italy, Iceland and Greece, according to NHS Fit for Travel.

Terrorism cannot be ruled out in any country, according to the Which? data source, the FCO. Only Japan and Iceland are listed as unlikely to suffer from a terrorist attack. Terrorism is either ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’ in each other country listed in the index.

“It’s ‘very likely’ in Australia, Jordan, France, the US, India, Thailand and Turkey,” the Which? report said.

In the UAE, it is listed as ‘likely’.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,” said the FCO website.