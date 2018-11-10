Kalmi Kebab Recipe

Ingredients Of Kalmi Kebab

500 Gram Chicken thigh leg

1/4 cup Yogurt

1 tsp Ginger-garlic paste

1/2 tbsp Lemon juice

1/4 tsp Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp Caraway seeds

4 tsp Cashew nut powder

1/2 tsp Green cardamom powder

1/4 tsp Black pepper (crushed)

1/4 cup Fresh cream

Refined oil

How to Make Kalmi Kebab

1. Take yogurt in a bowl. Add ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, turmeric powder with cashew nut powder and mix it well.

2. Add cardamom powder, crushed peppercorns, caraway seeds and cream and mix well with the above paste.

3. Afterwards, take chicken coat it well, place in refrigerator to marinate for 24 hours.

4.Heat oil in a pan. Take chicken, place on it and fry till turns golden in colour. Flip and cook other side too for at least 10-12 minutes.

5. Lastly, serve hot with mint chutney, pickled onions and side salad.