Man who build ‘Mini Taj Mahal’ for wife dies in road accident

Faizul Hasan Qadri, the 83-year-old retired postmaster from Kaser Kalan in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district well known for constructing a mini ‘Taj Mahal’ in memory of his deceased wife, succumbed to injuries after a road accident in Bulandshahr late Thursday night.

According to his family, Faizul Hasan Qadri breathed his last at a private hospital in Aligarh where he was taken after being hit by an unidentified vehicle outside his house in Kaser Kalan village. “He was taking a walk outside his house around 10.30pm on Thursday when some unidentified vehicle hit him. He was lying injured and I received information around 1am. I rushed him to a local hospital and later to Aligarh where he died around 11am on Friday. He got injured two years back as well after he had fallen from his bicycle and thereafter used a walker most of the time,” Mohammad Aslam, Qadri’s nephew, said.

Qadri had shot to fame for constructing a replica of the Taj Mahal adjacent to his house in the village and for donating his land for a government girl’s school, which is now fully constructed, adjacent to the structure.

Qadri’s wife Tajamulli Begum had died due to throat cancer in December, 2011. The two had been married in 1953.The couple did not have any children. Qadri started the construction of a replica of the Taj Mahal after his wife’s death. He buried his wife inside the structure and left a space alongside her grave where he had wished to be buried after his death. His dream, however, came to a standstill in February, 2014 when he ran out of finances but vowed he will complete the structure from his pension savings.