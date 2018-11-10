Married woman chops off boyfriend’s genitals

A married woman allegedly chopped off the genitals of a man with whom she had an extra-marital affair at a village in Odisha’s Keonjhar.

The incident occurred at the woman’s home in Badauagaan village on Wednesday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) James Toppo said.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested Friday following a complaint filed by family members of the man identified as Rajendra Nayak (25), who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack.

The woman, Kamla Patra, admitted to have committed the crime following a quarrel. Police also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Nayak, who belongs to Jharabeda village, worked in a private company in Chennai. He went to Kamala’s house the next day where both had an argument over his remarks about her.

Miffed over the argument, she chopped off his genitals with a sharp weapon when he was asleep, police said quoting the woman’s statement.

Nayak, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Harichandanpur Hospital and then shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Cuttack.