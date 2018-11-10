Samsung launches Galaxy J4 Core Android Go phone : Price and Specs

Galaxy J4 Core is Samsung’s second Android Go smartphone, successor to Galaxy J2 Core Android Go, which was launched in August this year.

The new phone features a higher resolution, bigger display as well as a bigger battery and more storage. However, the phone runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) and not Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go sports a 6-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720×1480 pixels. In comparison, Galaxy J2 Core gets a 5-inch qHD TFT display with a resolution of 960×540 pixels. The rear camera on Galaxy J4 Core is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture. It features a 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). The device ships with optimised apps for lower-end hardware to improve the user experience. These apps include Assistant Go, Files Go, Gboard, Gmail Go, Google Go, Maps Go, YouTube Go, Samsung data consumption control. To recall, Google’s Android Go Edition was unveiled at the company’s developer conference in May last year. It is a more light-weight version of Android Oreo, designed to work better on low-end smartphones with 512MB to 1GB RAM..

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go has 1GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core processor and packs a 3,300mAh battery. It measures 160.6×76.1×7.9 mm and weighs 177g. Sensors on Galaxy J4 Core include accelerometer and proximity sensors. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, a USB 2.0 port, GPS, Glonass and BeiDou.