Latest Newscelebrities

Actor Vishal reveals dating two girls from the film industry

Nov 12, 2018, 07:24 am IST
Less than a minute
Vishal-dating-two

Tamil film star and President of Tamil Film Producers Council, Vishal Krishna is working relentlessly with his peers to knock down the walls that separate sexual harassment in the different film industries in India.

He has said that the unethical practice such as sexually abusing women in the pretext of giving opportunities to act in films should stop once for all.

However, the ‘Sandakozhi 2’ actor did not spare those who misuse ‘MeToo’ campaign with the ill intention of bringing disrepute to respected male celebrities.

hough Vishal is all for the #MeToo movement, he feels the issue is getting tangled with personal agendas.

“#MeToo started off with the best of intentions of exposing sexual predators. But somewhere, the movement has been hijacked by some amount of self-interest. We’ve come to a stage when anyone who has an axe to grind, maybe a role that was denied or a project that was promised and never fulfilled, coming forward to take revenge.

“It has come to a stage where I feel I may wake up to hear my name being maligned. This atmosphere of distrust, suspicion and fear must stop.”

While he feels the exploitation must stop, he also feels the stars’ names are being pulled down for personal reasons. “There is a difference between exploitation and a consensual relationship. I’ve dated a couple of girls from the film industry. It doesn’t mean I’ve exploited them.”

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 22, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

2G spectrum verdict: how the case collapsed

Feb 12, 2018, 08:52 pm IST

Actress Mallika Sherawat urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help

Jun 12, 2018, 10:08 pm IST

These Two Countries are in the Race for the Venue of FIFA 2026

Nov 22, 2017, 03:54 pm IST

These 5 famous celebrities fall into legal trouble for doing this

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close