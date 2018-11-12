Karanji-Recipe

Ingredients Of Karanji

For dough:

2 Cups Refined flour

A pinch of Salt

Oil

Water

For filling:

2 Cups Coconut

2 Cups Jaggery

2 Tbsp Poppy seeds (optional), roasted

1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

1/2 Cup Raisins

1/2 Cup Cashews

1/2 Cup Pistachios

2 Tbsp Ghee

How to Make Karanji

1.Heat ghee. Add jaggery and coconut. Cook on medium flame until the jaggery has melted and mixed well with coconut.

2. Add poppy seeds, cardamom powder, and raisins. Mix well and turn off the flame.

3. Knead stretchy and soft dough by adding flour, salt, 1 tablespoon of oil and water.

4. Take a small ball of dough and roll it and place the coconut stuffing in the center, and fold the circle in a half-moon shape. Apply a little water to the edges and seal.

5. Deep fry till until it is golden brown. Serve