Women in this Indian Village are not allowed to Wear Nighties during Day, See Reason

There is a village in Andhra Pradesh, Thokalapalli, where the elders of the village have put out a rule prohibiting women from moving around in the village in nightwear during the day. Yes, Women are fined in Andhra for wearing nightdress in the day and the reason is that some men feel uncomfortable seeing them in such clothes.

As per the rule enforced in Thokalapalli, women cannot roam around the village wearing night clothes from 6 am to 7 pm. Those violating the rule would have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 to the village development committee and those who inform about such women would get a reward of Rs 1,000.

The rule is already in force for nearly seven months now, and it came to light this week when Nidamarru police received an anonymous letter informing about such a rule.

According to an enquiry by the police, the village committee had received a complaint that men were feeling uncomfortable watching some women in their nighties during the daytime.

One of the village elders told the police that the rule was imposed by women self-help groups themselves and men had nothing do with it.

Source: Pagal Parrot