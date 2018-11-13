Benefits Of A Coffee Scrub

1. Sloughs Off Dead Skin Cells

And reveals new, brighter, and smoother skin underneath. Using a coffee scrub all over your body and face during the shower automatically makes your skin soft to touch. Not to mention the invigorating aroma of coffee – it is enough to awaken your senses.

2. Helps In Improving Circulation

A coffee face/body scrub improves circulation to different body parts. Improved circulation means your cells are getting more oxygen and nutrients, which, in turn, makes your skin glow.

3. Tightens The Skin

Coffee is an excellent scrub – it clears all the dirt and dead cells from the skin and boosts cell regeneration. Scrubbing not only improves the appearance of your skin but also tightens it. The cell regeneration process also helps in reducing dark spots and uneven skin tone.

4. Prevents Aging

Exposure to UV rays causes photoaging, but applying a coffee scrub to your face can reverse that. A study found that coffee grounds had a protective effect on the skin. It prevents wrinkles and fine lines and protects your skin from photoaging.

5. Reduces Cellulite

Yes. Coffee helps in eliminating the appearance of cellulite on your skin. A study found that caffeine could aid cellulite reduction when applied topically to different body parts.