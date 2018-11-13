Days before Election, BJP State Minister quits Party

A day after he was denied a ticket for the 2018 Rajasthan elections, state minister Surendra Goyal resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party today.

He submitted his resignation in a two-line letter to state BJP president Madan Lal Saini.

Goyal, a five-term MLA, was replaced by Avinash Gehlot from Jaitaran seat in Pali district, as per the first list of 131 BJP candidates released late Sunday night. Goyal, who holds the water resources portfolio, was the only minister in the Vasundhara Raje government who has been dropped so far.

He is likely to contest as an independent from the seat. Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on December 7.