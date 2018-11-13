Here’s the list of current salary and perks of the President of India

The President of India is the highest official in a country and he is also called the first citizen of the country. The President is also the supreme commander of all the three armed forces, — the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Until 2017, the President used to get Rs 1.50 lakh per month which was lesser than top bureaucrats, high chiefs and cabinet ministers of the country. In 2017, it was increased to Rs 5 lakh per month.

In addition to the salary, the President receives other allowances which include free medical, housing and treatment facilities (whole life) are provided.

Also, the Government of India spends 22.5 million rupees annually on other expenses like President’s housing, staff, food and hosting of guests.

Salary and perks of the President of India ::

1. He receives Rs 5 lakh as salary every month, which is non-taxable.

2. He gets a custom built heavily armoured Mercedes Benz S600 (W221) Pullman Guard.

3. Free medical facilities, accommodation and treatment.

4. The spouses of Presidents will also get a secretarial assistance of Rs. 30,000 per month.

Listed below is his post-retirement perks ::

1. He will get (at current rates) Rs I.5 lac a month as pension.

2. The spouses of Presidents will get a secretarial assistance of Rs 30,000 per month.

3. A furnished rent-free bungalow (Type VIII).

4. Two free landlines and a mobile phone.

5. Staff expenses of Rs.60,000 a year.

6. Travel free with a companion by train or air.

Before the recent hike of President’s salary in 2017, the salary hike was seen in 2008 from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per month. When Arun Jaitley proposed the hike of President’s salary in 2017, he also proposed a hike in Prime minister’s salary.

According to numbers, Indian leaders are nowhere to be seen among the highest paid world leaders. Talking about leaders, UK’s Queen Elizabeth makes the highest amount of salary.