This is Whom Sourav Ganguly thinks is India’s Best Wicket Keeper for the Last 5-10 Years and it is not M.S Dhoni!

With his flashy stumpings and ‘Just MS Dhoni’ things like deflecting off the gloves without looking at the stumps, MS Dhoni is someone who is widely considered as the best wicket keeper in the country. His hitting power and batting prowess may have declined in recent times, but the world cup winning captain continues to amaze us with his glove work. But then it seems Dhoni hasn’t done enough to impress former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly.

Known as the captain who taught India to win overseas, Dada thinks Wriddhiman Saha has been the best Wicket Keeper in India for the past 5-10 years.

“He’s out of the team for about a year now but I think in the last five to 10 years’ he has been India’s best glovesman. Hope he recovers soon

said Ganguly about Saha who has been undergoing a rehab for his shoulder injury. His comment was obviously considering the wicketkeeping technique alone and not as a wicket-keeper batsman. Ganguly was speaking at the launch of ‘Wiki’, a sports fiction written by senior journalist Gautam Bhattacharya.

Saha has played 32 tests for India and has scored 1164 with three tons to his credit.