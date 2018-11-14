Health & FitnessLatest News

Health Benefits Of Papaya

Nov 14, 2018, 01:25 pm IST
Papaya Properties

  • High In Fiber – Papaya is a great source of dietary fiber. This nutrient absorbs toxins in the colon that can cause cancer and eliminates them from the body through bowel movement. Due to its rich fiber content, papaya aids digestion and imparts a beautiful glow to your skin.

 

  • Rich In Vitamins And Minerals – Papaya contains abundant amounts of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant. It also aids wound healing, reduces the risk of cancer due to oxidative stress, and boosts your immunity to fight common ailments such as cold and cough. This fruit is also replete with vitamin A and minerals like phosphorus, iron, potassium, copper, manganese, calcium, and magnesium. Vitamin A is required to maintain healthy vision while phosphorus is needed for good heart health.

 

  • Rich In Antioxidants – The antioxidants present in dried papaya help to strengthen immunity and eliminate free radicals that are hazardous to your health. This fruit contains more amount of beta-carotene than in carrots.

 

  • Abundant In Bioflavonoids – Also known as vitamin P, bioflavonoids are semi-essential nutrients that work as nature’s modifiers and respond to biological changes in the body. The bioflavonoids in papaya modify the reaction of the body to viruses, carcinogens, and allergens, thereby protecting it from harmful and life-threatening diseases.

