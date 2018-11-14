Latest NewsRecipe

How to make Vegetable Pakoda

Nov 14, 2018, 01:59 pm IST
Less than a minute
Vegetable-Pakoda

 

rains snack

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Chickpea Flour
  • 2 tsp Oil
  • 1 tsp Ground Cumin
  • 1 1/2 tsp Salt
  • 1 -2 Chopped Green Chillies
  • 1/2 cup Water
  • 1 Potato
  • 1 small Cauliflower
  • 2 Cabbage
  • 5 leaves Spinach sliced
  • 1 1/2 cup Sliced Onion

How to prepare vegetable pakora

  • Boil the potato until just tender, peel and chop finely.
  • Finely chop cauliflower and onion.
  • Shred the cabbage and spinach.
  • Mix first set of ingredients well.
  • Beat in a blender for 4-5 minutes to incorporate air.
  • Let batter rest 1/2 hour in a warm place
  • Add the vegetables and mix in evenly.
  • Deep fry in oil that is heated.
  • Drain pakoda on paper towels and serve.
  • Serve vegetable pakora with coriander or mint chutney or tomato sauce

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 7, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Indian dance set in Mumbai becomes colourful with the presence of Actress Rani Mukherjee doing

Feb 2, 2018, 01:14 pm IST

‘Messenger Kids’ good for families, says Facebook

Jul 4, 2017, 08:33 am IST

PM Narendra Modi to begin Israel visit from today

Oct 9, 2018, 07:06 am IST

‘Little Master’ Sachin Tendulkar Looks Dashing In Indian Air Force Uniform

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close