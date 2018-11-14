How to make Vegetable Pakoda

Ingredients
- 1 cup Chickpea Flour
- 2 tsp Oil
- 1 tsp Ground Cumin
- 1 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1 -2 Chopped Green Chillies
- 1/2 cup Water
- 1 Potato
- 1 small Cauliflower
- 2 Cabbage
- 5 leaves Spinach sliced
- 1 1/2 cup Sliced Onion
How to prepare vegetable pakora
- Boil the potato until just tender, peel and chop finely.
- Finely chop cauliflower and onion.
- Shred the cabbage and spinach.
- Mix first set of ingredients well.
- Beat in a blender for 4-5 minutes to incorporate air.
- Let batter rest 1/2 hour in a warm place
- Add the vegetables and mix in evenly.
- Deep fry in oil that is heated.
- Drain pakoda on paper towels and serve.
- Serve vegetable pakora with coriander or mint chutney or tomato sauce
