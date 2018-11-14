Rafale Deal Hearing in Supreme Court Begins

In another crucial hearing on the controversial Rafale deal, the Supreme Court will examine the pricing details of the 36 fighter jets, submitted by the Centre in a sealed cover.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph will hold the hearing in the case during which the petitioners, who have sought a court-monitored investigation into the deal, will also make submissions.

Petitioner ML Sharma making submissions, the document by Centre itself reveals there has been a serious fraud. The document says a deal for purchase of 36 aircraft was first announced and then negotiations were held, Attorney General should file a reply on the affidavit, submits ML Sharma.