World Women’s Boxing Championships to be start Thurs day

The World Women’s Boxing Championships will be held in the national capital Delhi. Boxer M.C. Mary Kom will aim for a historic sixth gold at the Championships.



The 10th edition of the championships, set to be the biggest ever with more than 300 participants from 72 countries.



Commensurate with its status as a global power in women’s boxing with the third most number of medals in the history of the event, India is hosting the championships for the second time after 2006 when the country topped the table with eight medals – four gold, one silver, and three bronze.



The 10-member Indian team is a mix of seasoned and young boxers.



The 35-year-old Mary Kom is tied with Katie Taylor on five gold medals and one more will make her the most successful woman boxer in history since the Irish pugilist has turned a Pro.