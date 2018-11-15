Cyclone Gaja : Yellow, Orange Alert Issued in Six Kerala Districts

Tamil Nadu is under threat of Cyclone Gaja which is expected to hit the state on November 15 and November 16. With this, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a Yellow Alert and Orange Alert in six districts of Kerala.

For November 15, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts are issued with a yellow alert. For November 16, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha districts have been issued with yellow alert and Idukki has an orange alert issued.

“Because of the Cyclonic Storm ‘GAJA’ over West central and adjoining East central & South Bay of Bengal, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places of Kerala, 15th November onwards,” tweeted Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Gaja is very likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore, around Nagapattinam during late evening of on Thursday, 15 November, as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Severe Cyclone Gaja lying 260 km South East of Chennai and 180 km North East of Nagapattinam and likely to have landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore near Nagapattinam on evening of 15 November with the Wind Speed of 80 – 90 gusting to 100 kmph.

Ensure that all certificates and valuable jewellery are packed in water proof containers or bags and stored at a height.An emergency list which includes 100 grams of dried grapes or dates, biscuits or rusk, a knife, 10 chlorine tablets for purifying water, one battery bank or necessary batteries to power the torch, fully charged phones with call balance, matchbox or lighter and necessary money have been asked to be kept ready.

Those in the vulnerable districts have been asked to follow a few radio stations closely for timely updates on the weather. Emergency helpline number has been given as 1077 along with the STD code of the district the call is being made from. Further, people have also been instructed to keep numbers of districts panchayat officials at hand, in case of an emergency.